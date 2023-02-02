Home States Andhra Pradesh

Big thrust to MSME sector: AP Chambers

He said though the budget was growth-oriented with long term benefits, more thrust should have been given to agriculture.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Union Budget 2023 is inclusive and will ensure long-term benefits, AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Pydah Krishna Prasad said on Wednesday. Krishna Prasad opined that rebate limit for personal income tax relief could have been raised to Rs 10 lakh instead of the proposed Rs 7 lakh.

He further said, “The revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) through infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus will help the sector to a great extent. Much relief has been given to the MSMEs as 95% of the forfeited amount relating to performance security will be returned to them by the government and government undertakings.” He said though the budget was growth-oriented with long term benefits, more thrust should have been given to agriculture.

AP Chambers vice-president (Visakhapatnam zone) Sudhir Mulagada termed the prominence given to ease of doing business, skill development, increase in outlay for MSMEs and capital expenditure phenomenal.

AP Chambers director O Naresh Kumar opined that reducing tax slabs and putting more money into the hands of middle class, increasing capital expenditure to Rs 10 lakh crore, Rs 2.4 lakh crore outlay for railways will boost economic growth and create more jobs both in formal and informal sector.

