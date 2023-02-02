Funds for infra, roads, railways boosted: AP Finance Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Although no major fund allocation was announced for any project or scheme in Andhra Pradesh during the Union Budget, the Centre has allocated Rs 47 crore for AP Central University, Rs 168 crore for Petroleum University and another Rs 37 crore for the Tribal Universities in AP and Telangana.

Similarly, Rs 6,835 crore has been allocated for All India Institutes Of Medical Science (AIIMS) across the country, including the one at Mangalagiri in Guntur district. The Centre has also allotted `683 crore for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant even as plans for its strategic disinvestment are underway.

Meanwhile, the Budget evoked mixed reactions from various quarters. State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath described it as a useful Budget for all and said the Centre has considered AP’s proposals during the pre-budget meeting. He added that allocation for infrastructure, roads and railways were increased and that the seven focus areas would help guide the nation.

No mention of Polavaram, SCS for AP

However, YSRC MP PV Midhun Reddy expressed disappointment as there was no mention of allocation of funds for Polavaram Irrigation Project or of according Special Category Status to the State. Further, he vowed to raise the issues concerning the State in Parliament during a debate on the Budget.

On the other hand, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu opined that the Union Budget gave ample scope to achieve the goal of inclusive development.

Industry representatives, too, lauded the Budget, while the IT Association of AP (ITAAP) termed the proposal to establish AI Centres of Excellence a significant step in India’s journey to become a leader in the field. “It will be the game changer,” ITAAP felt.

