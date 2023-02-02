It’s a budget with Vision-2047 to put India on top of world in growth: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament has given ample scope to achieve the goal of inclusive development, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said it is great that the Indian economy, which was in 10th place in 2014, has now climbed to fifth spot in the world.

“It is really praise worthy that the development schemes and the welfare programmes are designed for the next 25 years, making 2047 as the growth target,” he said and expressed the hope that India will stand on top in development with Vision-2047. Naidu exuded confidence that the macro-level programmes and their micro-level implementation will certainly enable India achieve the set targets.

The TDP supremo welcomed the allocation of Rs 20 lakh crore for farm loans and Rs 79,000 crore for housing under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, besides Rs 6,000 crore for aquaculture. Adding technology to agriculture will certainly help achieve higher yield, he opined.

In a release issued on Wednesday, the TDP chief particularly hailed the move to allocate Rs 2 lakh crore for MSMEs by reducing the interest rate. Also, investment of Rs 75,000 crore on 100 infrastructure projects in the transport sector will yield better results, while the budgetary allocation of Rs 2.40 lakh crore enable Indian Railways move faster.

Expressing happiness over the change in income tax slabs, providing a big relief to salaried class, Naidu hailed the statement of the Union Finance Minister that the budget is designed with the aim to improve the financial condition of SCs, STs and OBCs. He urged the Centre to initiate steps to remove economic imbalances among these sections.

However, he expressed disappointment as the allocations for the projects related to Andhra Pradesh are not up to the mark. Referring to the allocation of Rs 5,300 crore in the Union Budget for the drought-hit areas in Karnataka, he said the AP government had miserably failed in getting Central aid to the seven backward districts in the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act. The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had also failed to get funds allocated for Polavaram project, construction of capital city and other bifurcation promises.

