Renowned motivational speaker Nick Vujicic calls on AP CM Jagan

Nick Vujicic said that he has travelled to around 78 countries and has never seen a person like Jagan, who is providing equal opportunities in all fields of education, medicine and agriculture.

World-renowned motivational speaker Nick Vujicic met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Motivational Speaker Nick Vujicic called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday. Nick Vujicic said that he has travelled to around 78 countries and has never seen a person like Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is providing equal opportunities in all fields of education, medicine and agriculture. The Chief Minister was working with high ambition for a higher goal, he said.

Over 45,000 government schools in Andhra Pradesh are working with the great goal of providing equal opportunities on par with the private schools. Significant progress is already being made in the government schools with world class facilities and this should be known to all, he added.   

He also expressed his happiness towards the State government for introducing his life story titled ‘Attitude is Altitude’ as a lesson in Class X English textbook.

Nick further said that he too was working towards providing equal opportunities in field of education, with a long-term goal for better results. Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, Guntur district Collector Venugopal Reddy and CMO officials were also present.

