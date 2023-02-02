Sensitise villagers on schemes: Sajjala to Sarpanches

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the responsibility of taking the government schemes to the village-level lies on the Sarpanches, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy while saying that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handing over the schemes to the beneficiaries directly with transparency, wanted the Sarpanches to own the schemes and to sensitise the people.

Addressing the Sapanches who came from all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the YSRC central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Sajjala said that as the elections are a year away Sarpanches should work more enthusiastically in villages. When the Sarpanches explained about the issues in their areas, Sajjala assured to strive for resolving them after taking all the details to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implementing the schemes benefiting every household across the State, the YSRC leader said despite the previous TDP government under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu made huge debts and the advent of Covid causing severe financial crisis, Jagan implementing the schemes benefitting BC, SC, ST and Minorities. The Chief Minister’s intention is to eliminate poverty for all sections of people, he said.

Observing that as the fruits of the welfare schemes reached the beneficiaries, the YSRC won more than 90% of seats in both the Urban and Rural local bodies elections, he said. Stating that the Sarpanches spoke about the financial issues and also about their powers, Sajjala suggested them to maintain patience. In democracy, people representatives are servants of people and are not monarchs. Sarpanches faced issues on their power during the TDP regime because of the ‘Janmabhoomi Committees’ ruling the roost in villages, he said. Sajjala suggested the Sarpanches take the schemes to the people as the representatives of Jagan.

