Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sensitise villagers on schemes: Sajjala to Sarpanches

Sajjala said that the responsibility of taking the government schemes to the village-level lies on the Sarpanches.

Published: 02nd February 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRCP General Secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stating that the responsibility of taking the government schemes to the village-level lies on the Sarpanches, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy while saying that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handing over the schemes to the beneficiaries directly with transparency, wanted the Sarpanches to own the schemes and to sensitise the people.

Addressing the Sapanches who came from all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the YSRC central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Sajjala said that as the elections are a year away Sarpanches should work more enthusiastically in villages. When the Sarpanches explained about the issues in their areas, Sajjala assured to strive for resolving them after taking all the details to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Asserting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implementing the schemes benefiting every household across the State, the YSRC leader said despite the previous TDP government under the leadership of N Chandrababu Naidu made huge debts and the advent of Covid causing severe financial crisis, Jagan implementing the schemes benefitting BC, SC, ST and Minorities. The Chief Minister’s intention is to eliminate poverty for all sections of people, he said.

Observing that as the fruits of the welfare schemes reached the beneficiaries, the YSRC won more than 90% of seats in both the Urban and Rural local bodies elections, he said. Stating that the Sarpanches spoke about the financial issues and also about their powers, Sajjala suggested them to maintain patience. In democracy, people representatives are servants of people and are not monarchs. Sarpanches faced issues on their power during the TDP regime because of the ‘Janmabhoomi Committees’ ruling the roost in villages, he said. Sajjala suggested the Sarpanches take the schemes to the people as the representatives of Jagan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp