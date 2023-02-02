Srikalahasti temple gears up for Shivaratri festivities

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district collector K Vekataramana Reddy has directed the official concerned to make foolproof arrangements for the annual Maha Shivaratri festivities at the Srikalahasti temple set to be celebrated from February 13 to 26. He told officials to make elaborate arrangements on Rathotsavam, Kalyanam and Giri Pradakshina days as devotees in large numbers are expected to throng the temple. On Wednesday, the district collector reviewed the Shivaratri festival arrangements with Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy, temple chairman Anjuru Tarak, EO Sagar Babu, RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy and other temple board members. SP Parameswara Reddy said the department would deploy a total of 1,000 police personnel for the bandobast arrangements. “A special command control room would be set up and CCTV cameras would be installed. Checkposts would be set up to check all the vehicles entering the town.”