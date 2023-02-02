Union Budget 2023: Centre considered AP proposals, says Buggana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the Union Budget 2023-24 as useful for all, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the Centre considered the proposals made by the Andhra Pradesh government during the pre-budget meeting. Some of the proposals were considered in the budget to benefit the schemes being implemented in the State.

Stating that the Centre responded positively to the appeal made by the State government and increased allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he said it also considered another proposal to launch the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Buggana felt that the common man will be benefited with the tax exemption. Every State will get infrastructure boost with roads, railways, airports and ports because of the increase in budgetary allocation for it. Asserting that Andhra Pradesh is a role model to the world in pumped storage system, he said the suggestion to roll out a pumped storage policy was also approved by the Centre in the budget.

Expressing happiness over increasing allocations for education, energy, infrastructure and other sectors, he, however, said allocation for the NREGS has been reduced. The budget proposals will come in handy for construction of nursing colleges, skill development centres, Ekalavya Schools, airports and ports in the State, he felt.

“The fiscal deficit, which was 6.4% last because of Covid and other reasons, has now decreased to 5.9%. It is a good sign,” he observed.

