Union Budget 2023: Disappointed YSRC MPs to fight for fair deal

By Express News Service

Stating that the Union Budget 2023-24 has disappointed them as there is no mention of allocation of funds for the Polavaram Irrigation Project and according Special Category Status to AP in it, the YSRC has vowed to raise the issues concerning the State in Parliament during the debate on budget.

Commenting on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, YSRC MPs PV Midhun Reddy, Mopidevi Venkataramana and Margani Bharat Ram said there is no mention of a single assurance made in the AP Reorganisation Act in the budget.

“Our Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting in Visakhapatnam, sought fulfilment of bifurcation promises. But, none of them, including allocation of funds for Polavaram, SCS and Central aid for backward districts, has failed to a find a mention in the budget,’’ Midhun Reddy observed.

Similar is the case with the railway corridor, which was once again ignored. “All these proposals have remained on paper. We will raise these issues in Parliament and question the BJP government. We will try to get allocation of maximum funds when it comes to new nursing colleges and Ekalavya schools,’’ he asserted.

When the huge allocation of funds for various projects to mitigate drought to the poll-bound Karnataka was mentioned, Midhun Reddy said they do not have an issue with the neighbouring State getting funds. “Our Chief Minister has been repeatedly calling on the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and other Union Ministers seeking funds for Polavaram and other development projects. But all our pleas have gone in vain, which is disheartening,’’ he observed.

Venkataramana said according priority to housing for the poor, small and medium industries, agriculture and aqua sectors, is laudable. “Our government is also striving for the overall development of the State with emphasis on developing ports as AP has a vast coastline. We are yet to get clarity on the allocations made to the sectors prioritised by the YSRC government,’’ he said.

The MP asserted that the SCS remains their main agenda and they will fight for it relentlessly. Bharat said they will raise the issue of allocation of funds for setting up of new medical colleges in the State.

“Our government has proposed to construct 18 medical colleges, but the Centre has sanctioned funds for only three. We will seek funds for the remaining colleges too,’’ he added. The MPs lashed out at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for the State not getting SCS and also for the delay in execution of Polavaram project.

