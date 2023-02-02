Home States Andhra Pradesh

Uppalapadu bird sanctuary gets rid of water hyacinths

Move to ensure 30,000 migratory birds get required food & water

Published: 02nd February 2023 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

water hyacinths

Workers removing water hyacinths at Uppalapadu bird sanctuary | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to facilitate the migratory birds, which arrive from various countries at Uppalapadu bird sanctuary, the forest department officials have stepped up measures to weed out water hyacinths choking the pond.

Just 15 km away from the city, the Uppalapadu bird sanctuary, is a favourite tourist spot for people from all age groups. Apart from the scenic beauty, the magnificence of the migratory birds at the sanctuary is no less than a treat to the eyes.   

Nearly 30,000 migratory birds of 25 different species have been thronging the bird sanctuary every year. Spot-billed pelicans, openbill storks, white ibises, glossy ibises, coots, little cormorants, spot-billed ducks, bronze-winged jacana, little grebe, white-breasted water hen, purple swamp hen, intermediate egret, cattle egret, northern shoveler, gargany, comb duck, and others migrate from Australia, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Pakistan for breeding purposes every year.

Hyacinths choke pond
These birds arrive between September and March. However, the overgrown weeds become a major problem for the birds to get the required food and water. So, the forest department has taken up weed removal works in the pond. “As machines cannot be used and weed removal should be done manually in order not to disturb the birds, we took special measures,” Uppalapadu bird sanctuary development convenor Anil Kumar told TNIE.

“The works started in November and it took three months to remove water hyacinth, which is one of the most pernicious aquatic weeds. Now, the birds can utilise the water, move around freely, and fish without any difficulty and the pond water will become fresh during the process,” he added.

Nearly fourteen mounds extending over two acres in the water body harbour the birds. The vegetation on the mounds is Prosopis juliflora. As these trees are getting deteriorated due to increase in birds, the officials are planning to replant the trees to improve the green cover. They also installed 14 artificial perching stands for nesting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uppalapadu bird sanctuary Water hyacinth
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp