YSRC dismisses MLA’s phone tapping proof

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Reiterating the allegation that his phone was being tapped by the State govt, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he couldn’t continue with YSRCP. While claiming the proof of phone tapping, the MLA said that Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu had sent him the conversation of his phone call with a party leader. Sridhar Reddy further alleged that some ministers, MLAs and MPs have also told him that their mobiles were also being tapped by the government.

Internal rift in YSRCP widens

The party took the allegations seriously and decided to appoint a new in-charge of the constituency. Responding on the allegations, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the intelligence chief might had sent the audio recording of the conversation between the MLA and the leader and dismissed the allegations of phone tapping. He said that Sridhar Reddy was making unnecessary allegations after clearing the ground for joining TDP.

The two-time MLA openly expressed his discontent over the party leadership in the past few days. The party in turn distanced itself with the MLA making charges of intelligence department tapping his phone. The party leadership tried to bridge the gap and tried to sort out the issues but in vain. With their efforts failing, YSRC regional in-charge Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy hit back at the MLA for making baseless allegations with an intention to damage the party’s image. Balineni on Tuesday had asked the legislator to prove his allegations on phone tapping him.

Reacting to this, Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday told media that intelligence chief Anjaneyulu asked him about some conversation with an old friend and afterwards he forwarded an audio recording. The MLA alleged that the recording indicated that his contacts and conversations were tracked. “After confirmation of my phone being tapped, I have decided to quit the party. One shouldn’t continue in the party where there is no trust. I told the party leadership that if I released the tapes, two IPS officers will be in trouble,” said Sridhar Reddy.

He said he would take up the matter of tapping conversations of peoples’ representatives with the Union Home Ministry and investigating agencies for necessary action.

“Two ministers, five MPs and more than 30 MLAs are worried about their phones are also being tapped. In fact, I shouldn’t do this as loyalist to YSR family, but the leaders challenged me to prove the allegations,” added the legislator.

Reacting to the comments of legislator, YSR Congress regional in-charge Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy said that they were going to prove that it was not a tapping, but only a recording. On the other hand, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government is not in a need to tap phone’s of legislators.

“What is the use of action against Sridhar Reddy when he openly spoke about his decision (to join TDP). Anyone can lodge complaints anywhere in the country,’’ Sajjala said and added that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to poach few legislators into his party.

NELLORE: Reiterating the allegation that his phone was being tapped by the State govt, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that he couldn’t continue with YSRCP. While claiming the proof of phone tapping, the MLA said that Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu had sent him the conversation of his phone call with a party leader. Sridhar Reddy further alleged that some ministers, MLAs and MPs have also told him that their mobiles were also being tapped by the government. Internal rift in YSRCP widens The party took the allegations seriously and decided to appoint a new in-charge of the constituency. Responding on the allegations, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the intelligence chief might had sent the audio recording of the conversation between the MLA and the leader and dismissed the allegations of phone tapping. He said that Sridhar Reddy was making unnecessary allegations after clearing the ground for joining TDP. The two-time MLA openly expressed his discontent over the party leadership in the past few days. The party in turn distanced itself with the MLA making charges of intelligence department tapping his phone. The party leadership tried to bridge the gap and tried to sort out the issues but in vain. With their efforts failing, YSRC regional in-charge Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy hit back at the MLA for making baseless allegations with an intention to damage the party’s image. Balineni on Tuesday had asked the legislator to prove his allegations on phone tapping him. Reacting to this, Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday told media that intelligence chief Anjaneyulu asked him about some conversation with an old friend and afterwards he forwarded an audio recording. The MLA alleged that the recording indicated that his contacts and conversations were tracked. “After confirmation of my phone being tapped, I have decided to quit the party. One shouldn’t continue in the party where there is no trust. I told the party leadership that if I released the tapes, two IPS officers will be in trouble,” said Sridhar Reddy. He said he would take up the matter of tapping conversations of peoples’ representatives with the Union Home Ministry and investigating agencies for necessary action. “Two ministers, five MPs and more than 30 MLAs are worried about their phones are also being tapped. In fact, I shouldn’t do this as loyalist to YSR family, but the leaders challenged me to prove the allegations,” added the legislator. Reacting to the comments of legislator, YSR Congress regional in-charge Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy said that they were going to prove that it was not a tapping, but only a recording. On the other hand, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the state government is not in a need to tap phone’s of legislators. “What is the use of action against Sridhar Reddy when he openly spoke about his decision (to join TDP). Anyone can lodge complaints anywhere in the country,’’ Sajjala said and added that Chandrababu Naidu was trying to poach few legislators into his party.