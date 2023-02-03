213 students to get Rs 19.95 crore under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of financial aid to students going abroad for higher education under the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena on Friday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse Rs 19.95 crore to 213 students, who secured admission to the top 200 universities in the world. The amount will be credited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts by the CM in a virtual mode. Under the scheme, beneficiaries will be selected by a panel headed by the principal secretaries of respective departments.

The entire educational expenditure will be borne by the State government with Rs 1.25 crore being the maximum for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities candidates and Rs 1 crore being the maximum for others if they secure admission in the top 100 universities in the world.

For those securing seats in the universities ranked between 100 & 200 in the world, the aid will be up to Rs 75 lakh for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and Rs 50 lakh for others. The first installment of the aid will be provided soon after students get their immigration card, the second after first semester results, third and fourth after second and third semesters.

