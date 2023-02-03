Home States Andhra Pradesh

500-bedded Vizag hospital scaled down to 350 by central government

Eight more ESIC hospitals were sanctioned, but construction could not be started.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

hospital beds

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Union Labour Ministry has scaled down a 500-bedded ESIC hospital sanctioned for Visakhapatnam to a 350 bed hospital as the state government could not alienate the required land for the 500 bedded hospital.

In reply to a query by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State for Labour Rameswar Teli said the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) had initially accorded in-principle approval for the construction of a 500-bedded hospital at Visakhapatnam, which was subsequently changed to 350-bedded hospital with additional 50-bedded Super Speciality Wing due to non-availability of additional land for staff quarters. “A fund of `384.26 crores was sanctioned for the hospital.

The land for the project was mutated in the name of ESIC on Oct 28, 2022 and the matter has been taken up with the State Government for the change in land use in order to award the work to the construction agency as well as scheduling the date of commencement/completion of the project,” said the minister.

“The 125-bedded ESIC hospital at Malkapuram in Vizag is currently under repair and another 30-bedded hospital at Achyutapuram, outside Visakhapatnam, has been approved. Eight more ESIC hospitals were sanctioned, but construction could not be started. AP has not yet allotted land for the construction of ESIC hospitals at Guntur, Nellore, Penukonda and Sri city,” added Narasimha Rao.“Gross negligence on part of the State Government in identifying land for ESIC Hospitals has resulted in denial of healthcare benefits,” Rao said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union labour ministry Visakhapatnam AP Govt
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp