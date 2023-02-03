Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC makes serious observations over advisors’ appointment

Stating that governance is high responsibility, the court observed that anyone could not be made an advisor.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court again made some serious observations regarding the appointment of advisors to the government. Continuing the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the appointment of government advisors, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, said it will determine the constitutional validity of such appointments.

Advocate General S Sriram argued that there is no act or set rules for the appointment of advisors and even the previous governments' appointed advisors, experts and consultants for better governance. He said advisors are not officials and they do not intervene in official matters. He further argued that the appointment of advisors was a decision taken by the higher-ups in the government.

Responding to his argument, the court observed that even the higher-ups are part of the government, but not the government. They too have to abide by the rules in the constitutional framework, it added.

Stating that governance is a high responsibility, the court observed that anyone could not be made an advisor. It questioned the accountability of such persons as the legality of their appointment is doubtful. It further observed that if there is no end to the appointment of advisors, even collectors and SPs will get advisors leading to a parallel government. Further hearing of the case was adjourned to February 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp