Andhra Pradesh HC makes serious observations over advisors’ appointment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court again made some serious observations regarding the appointment of advisors to the government. Continuing the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the appointment of government advisors, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice N Jayasurya, said it will determine the constitutional validity of such appointments.

Advocate General S Sriram argued that there is no act or set rules for the appointment of advisors and even the previous governments' appointed advisors, experts and consultants for better governance. He said advisors are not officials and they do not intervene in official matters. He further argued that the appointment of advisors was a decision taken by the higher-ups in the government.

Responding to his argument, the court observed that even the higher-ups are part of the government, but not the government. They too have to abide by the rules in the constitutional framework, it added.

Stating that governance is a high responsibility, the court observed that anyone could not be made an advisor. It questioned the accountability of such persons as the legality of their appointment is doubtful. It further observed that if there is no end to the appointment of advisors, even collectors and SPs will get advisors leading to a parallel government. Further hearing of the case was adjourned to February 20.

