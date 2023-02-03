APSBCL set to introduce cashless transactions at retail outlets

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finally, the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) is set to introduce cashless transactions in its retail outlets from Friday. Initially, the cashless transactions will commence at 11 walk-in-liquor stores and the facility will be extended to all other outlets soon.

In a release issued on Thursday, Special Chief Secretary (Excise) Rajat Bhargava said the APSBCL has introduced a digital mode of payments i.e. UPI/QR code enabled Phonepe/Gpay at its retail outlets for the purchase of liquor in addition to the prevailing cash mode of payment. The digital payments are introduced in select retail outlets and soon will be extended to all other outlets in the State.

All the retail outlets are doing cash transactions only till now. Soon after business hours, auto challan is generated based on track and trace software. The sale proceeds are physically remitted in the bank on the following working day as per system generated challan.

The transactions are closely monitored on a daily basis by putting in place an effective monitoring & reconciliation mechanism covering from customers’ payments to remittances in the State treasury to avoid any misappropriation, the release read. In the digital age, permitting digital mode of payments at retail outlets enables customers to be at ease in making payments by exercising their choice of mode of payment. This enables the customer to pay the amount without bothering about change issues.

