APSRTC enters MoU with KSRTC

According to the MoU, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will run an extra 327 buses covering 69,284 km and Karnataka will ply 496 buses in AP covering 69,372 km on new routes.

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka state road transport corporation (KSRTC) to expand the operational network of buses belonging to APSRTC, to meet the needs of the increasing number of passengers travelling to various places in Karnataka.

