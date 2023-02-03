Boost child protection panels, says Palnadu DC

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials should take necessary action to strengthen child protection committees at ground level, said Palnadu district collector Sivashankar Lotheti. He along with State child rights protection commission member Battula Padmavathi held a review meeting with principals of all gurukul and model schools in the district on Thursday

Speaking on the occasion, he said that special classes should be conducted to educate children on good touch and bad touch.

Village committees should work more actively to prevent child marriages in rural areas and Mahila police should also be involved in the process to get better results, he added.

He also instructed them to identify children outside of school and enrol them in nearby schools for the next academic year. On this occasion, Padmavathi opined that the mental health of the students should also give high importance. ICDS project director Aruna and others were also present.

