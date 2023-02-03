RVR&JC College receives AAA rating

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR&JC College of Engineering has received AAA rating for third time from NPTEL, IIT Madras, said institution president Rayapati Srinivas in a statement here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that, the students of the college exhibited excellent performance in online certificate course conducted by NPTEL, IIT Madras. As a result, the college was given AAA rating for the third time which placed the college in ninth place in the country among more than 5000 chapters.

College principal, Dr K Srinivas said that in the online courses conducted by NPTEL, IIT Madras from January to April, 2022, as many as 2928 students from more than 600 courses have attended out of which 91 students came as subject toppers, 82 students received gold certificates, 603 students received silver certificates, 843 students got elite certificates and 479 received pass certificates. They along with secretary and faculty members congratulated the students.

