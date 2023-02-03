Set up interactive flat panels in classrooms for digital learning: CM Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emphasised the need for constant monitoring of the implementation of programmes in the education sector to achieve desired results. Reviewing the education sector with senior officials on Thursday, he directed them to focus on setting up of interactive flat panels (IFPs) in classrooms and implementing the subject-teacher concept.

The officials should take steps to send next year’s Vidya Kanuka kits to all the schools by the end of the current academic year and expedite the works of the second phase of Nadu-Nedu. Quality standards should be maintained in the provision of Vidya Kanuka kits, development of basic infrastructure and implementation of other schemes.

Jagan said steps should also be taken to train students in English to make them face global competition. Teachers should also be trained in English, if necessary, by making tie-ups with reputed institutions like Cambridge. It will be better if students are trained in English writing and reading right from Class III onwards, he opined.

He asked the officials to submit proposals for introducing digital learning methods for Intermediate students on the lines of IFPs in classrooms from sixth class.

TV screens should be made available for students of classes below sixth. Students should take education seriously once they enter Class VI and officials should guide them in this regard, he said, adding that IFP panels should be arranged as per the given schedule in all schools which have completed Nadu-Nedu first phase, besides distributing Byju’s content-loaded tabs to 8th class students before the next academic year, he said.

When officials informed him that students of Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Chittoor have stood first, second and third respectively in the use of tabs, Jagan told them to give feedback to the parents.

