Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set up interactive flat panels in classrooms for digital learning: CM Jagan Reddy

Don’t compromise on quality standards, Jagan directs officials

Published: 03rd February 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Set up IFPs in classrooms for digital learning

Jagan said steps should also be taken to train students in English to make them face global competition.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has emphasised the need for constant monitoring of the implementation of programmes in the education sector to achieve desired results. Reviewing the education sector with senior officials on Thursday, he directed them to focus on setting up of interactive flat panels (IFPs) in classrooms and implementing the subject-teacher concept.

The officials should take steps to send next year’s Vidya Kanuka kits to all the schools by the end of the current academic year and expedite the works of the second phase of Nadu-Nedu. Quality standards should be maintained in the provision of Vidya Kanuka kits, development of basic infrastructure and implementation of other schemes.

Jagan said steps should also be taken to train students in English to make them face global competition. Teachers should also be trained in English, if necessary, by making tie-ups with reputed institutions like Cambridge. It will be better if students are trained in English writing and reading right from Class III onwards, he opined.

He asked the officials to submit proposals for introducing digital learning methods for Intermediate students on the lines of IFPs in classrooms from sixth class.

TV screens should be made available for students of classes below sixth. Students should take education seriously once they enter Class VI and officials should guide them in this regard, he said, adding that IFP panels should be arranged as per the given schedule in all schools which have completed Nadu-Nedu first phase, besides distributing Byju’s content-loaded tabs to 8th class students before the next academic year, he said.

When officials informed him that students of Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Chittoor have stood first, second and third respectively in the use of tabs, Jagan told them to give feedback to the parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy IFPs education sector digital learning
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp