Andhra Pradesh government to launch ‘Jagananna Ku Chebudam’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Directing officials to get ready for implementing the Jagananna Ku Chebudam (Let us tell Jagan) programme for redressal of people’s grievances, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said every head of the department should track every petition till the issue is addressed.

At a review meeting with the heads of various departments on preparatory measures for launching ‘Jagananna Ku Chebudam’ at his camp office on Friday, he discussed the procedures to be followed in disposal of public grievances.

Elaborating further, he said the existing call centres should be linked to receive applications and complaints in various government departments. The officials should also reexamine and restructure the existing methods for resolving grievances in various departments, he stressed.

In addition to the CMO, there should be Jagananna Ku Chebudam programme monitoring units in every department. Later, the units should be set up at the district and mandal level and in municipalities and corporations as well, he said.

The CM said ‘Jagananna Ku Chebudam’ will be an improvisation of the existing Spandana programme, which will run smoothly only if the monitoring units function effectively.

Finding a solution to a grievance to the satisfaction of a complainant is a challenging task for the officials. Hence, the officials should go ahead by adopting patience, besides reexamining and restructuring the procedures, he said, adding that there are chances of receiving the highest number of complaints from revenue, panchayat raj, municipal, home, health and family welfare departments as per the Spandana data once the programme is launched. Emphasis should be laid on speedy disposal of the complaints, he said.

Jagan also directed the officials to upgrade the skills of staff through orientation programme and formulate guidelines for setting up of monitoring units to dispose of complaints within the stipulated time by ensuring quality. A letter should be taken from the complainant after resolving his request, he said.

In case if any request is rejected, the officials should act very carefully and the applicants should be satisfied with the process.

A coordination committee should be set up at the mandal and municipality level with revenue, panchayat raj, municipal and police officials. It should meet every week to resolve the complaints, he said, adding that the heads of government departments should convene a meeting with the district collectors soon and make them aware of the Jagananna Ku Chebudam programme.

