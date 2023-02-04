Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM laud NSS contingent for winning national-level awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan lauded the NSS programme officers, including volunteers for winning awards at the national level and also for participating in the Republic Day Parade that was held in New Delhi on January 26.

Principal Secretary of Higher Education J Shyamala Rao called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Friday along with NSS programme officers Dr P Ashok Reddy, Jitendra Goud, Parthasarathy, Devanapalli Siri and D Sai, who have won awards at national-level. The governor also appreciated NSS volunteers Vandana, Bhuvaneswari, Ramya, Mahalakshmi, Dedeepya, VSN Lakshman, GG Deepak Reddy, B Gopi, S Jishnu Reddy, J Vasu from various universities in the State, who participated in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, as part of the 148-member NSS contingent.

Later, the delegation met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who congratulated them on their achievement.

NSS officers explained about various programmes taken up at 2,173 NSS units in 36 universities across the State.

They were praised by the Chief Minister for creating awareness about state and central schemes among people. Principal Scretary of Higher Education RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash, NSS Coordinator Dr Ramachandra Rao and others were present.

