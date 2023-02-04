Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Governor, CM laud NSS contingent for winning national-level awards

They were praised by the Chief Minister for creating awareness about state and central schemes among people.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan lauded the NSS programme officers, including volunteers for winning awards at the national level and also for participating in the Republic Day Parade that was held in New Delhi on January 26.

Principal Secretary of Higher Education J Shyamala Rao called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Friday along with NSS programme officers Dr P Ashok Reddy, Jitendra Goud, Parthasarathy, Devanapalli Siri and D Sai, who have won awards at national-level. The governor also appreciated NSS volunteers Vandana, Bhuvaneswari, Ramya, Mahalakshmi, Dedeepya, VSN Lakshman, GG Deepak Reddy, B Gopi, S Jishnu Reddy, J Vasu from various universities in the State, who participated in the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, as part of the 148-member NSS contingent.

Later, the delegation met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who congratulated them on their achievement.
NSS officers explained about various programmes taken up at 2,173 NSS units in 36 universities across the State.

They were praised by the Chief Minister for creating awareness about state and central schemes among people. Principal Scretary of Higher Education RP Sisodia, Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash, NSS Coordinator Dr Ramachandra Rao and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswabhusan Harichandan NSS Andhra Pradesh Governor
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp