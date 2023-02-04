Bid to malign Jagan’s image by TDP ahead of AP polls: YSRC general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed a section of media for their speculative reports on YS Avinash Reddy’s calls made on the day of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy’s death.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Sajjala said that there was nothing wrong in Avinash Reddy informing about the alleged murder of Vivekananda Reddy to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. He went on to say that a section of media was projecting Avinash Reddy in bad light and peddling baseless information on CBI questioning OSD to CM Krishna Mohan Reddy & attender Naveen.

“Avinash Reddy was informed about Vivekananda Reddy’s death by the latter’s brother-in-law Siva Prakash Reddy. It was Avinash Reddy who called the police and informed them about the death of the former minister. He wanted to inform Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone. However, since Jagan was not having the phone with him, Naveen and Krishnamohan might have been contacted. What is unnatural or sensational about it,” Sajjala questioned.

The YSRC leader alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was politicising the issue for political mileage. “If there is any conspiracy angle, it is to do with Naidu, who is an expert in managing and manipulating things,” he said.

‘Avinash not informed about letter at crime spot’

Sajjala added that a conspiracy was being hatched to link the murder in one way or other to Jagan Mohan Reddy with an eye on 2024 elections. He said that Avinash Reddy was with Vivekananda Reddy the night before his death. Sajjala said that if the question were to be raised it should be why either Vivekananda Reddy’s son-in-law Rajasekhara Reddy or brother-in-law Siva Prakash Reddy, who were there at the spot before Avinash Reddy, did not alert the police and why they did not inform Avinash about the letter that was found at the crime spot.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy and attender Hariprasad alias Naveen were questioned in Kadapa for over several hours by CBI on Friday as part of its probe into Vivekananda murder case.

