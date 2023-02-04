Home States Andhra Pradesh

It’s not phone tapping, but phone recording: AP Minister 

It is Jagan, who has the power that makes people MLAs and leaders.

Published: 04th February 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MLAs from Nellore district Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Kakani Govardhan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

YSRC MLAs from Nellore district Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Kakani Govardhan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Lambasting Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for his baseless allegations of phone tapping, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said it was not phone tapping, but a phone recording by the MLA himself.  “Why did not he approach court and why has he yet to complain to the Centre as announced?” he asked

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said, “Kotamreddy is creating a ruckus with a pre-planned strategy to shift his loyalty to the TDP, which is evident from the support he is garnering from the Opposition for his allegations against the YSRC government.”

“If he wants to join TDP, he can do so. Why all the mud-slinging on the YSRC leadership?” he asked and found fault with Kotamreddy for betraying the trust of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is Jagan, who has the power that makes people MLAs and leaders. “Without Jagan’s support, everyone is a big zero. Let Kotamreddy not to forget the past,” Kakani said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
phone tapping Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy Kakani Govardhan Reddy
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp