It’s not phone tapping, but phone recording: AP Minister 

VIJAYAWADA: Lambasting Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for his baseless allegations of phone tapping, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said it was not phone tapping, but a phone recording by the MLA himself. “Why did not he approach court and why has he yet to complain to the Centre as announced?” he asked

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, he said, “Kotamreddy is creating a ruckus with a pre-planned strategy to shift his loyalty to the TDP, which is evident from the support he is garnering from the Opposition for his allegations against the YSRC government.”

“If he wants to join TDP, he can do so. Why all the mud-slinging on the YSRC leadership?” he asked and found fault with Kotamreddy for betraying the trust of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is Jagan, who has the power that makes people MLAs and leaders. “Without Jagan’s support, everyone is a big zero. Let Kotamreddy not to forget the past,” Kakani said.

