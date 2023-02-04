Millets to be promoted on mission mode: Union Agriculture Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Millets will be promoted in a mission mode this year, which has been declared International Year of Millets, said Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar.

In a written reply to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, he highlighted the advantages of making millets part of the staple food.

He said they will explain how important millets are for a healthy living by unveiling a special brand for them.

“Millets has already been made part of the National Food Mission and being implemented in 212 districts of 14 States. In Andhra Pradesh, 2,150.39 tonnes of millets were produced in the last five years,” said the minister,furnishing year-wise break up of the produce.

In the last five years, other States have produce about 81,350.25 tonnes of millets. Farmers cultivating millets will be encouraged by providing them special incentives and quality seeds, added the minister.

VIJAYAWADA: Millets will be promoted in a mission mode this year, which has been declared International Year of Millets, said Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. In a written reply to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, he highlighted the advantages of making millets part of the staple food. He said they will explain how important millets are for a healthy living by unveiling a special brand for them. “Millets has already been made part of the National Food Mission and being implemented in 212 districts of 14 States. In Andhra Pradesh, 2,150.39 tonnes of millets were produced in the last five years,” said the minister,furnishing year-wise break up of the produce. In the last five years, other States have produce about 81,350.25 tonnes of millets. Farmers cultivating millets will be encouraged by providing them special incentives and quality seeds, added the minister.