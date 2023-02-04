‘Videshi Vidya Deevena’ CM provides financial aid to 213 students in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed an amount of Rs 19.95 crore as the first instalment of financial assistance under ‘Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’ programme to 213 eligible students who secured admissions this year into some of the top 200 universities, which fall under the latest QS World University rankings.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said on Friday that his government’s greatest investment was in the field of education as he firmly believed in the development of strong and capable human resources, which would not only change the fate of the families of the students but also the entire State as well.

“Videsi Vidya Deevena is a programme meant to ensure the meritorious students have a bright future. Our government supports the students to help them reach new heights and bring fame to the country,” he explained.

The Chief Minister said, “Carnegie Mellon University charges Rs 1.16 crore as its fees, while University of Southern California charges Rs 1 crore. Masters in health information from Boston University is Rs 97 lakh, while the fees in Harvard university is Rs 88.7 lakh.”

“These fees make the poor and middle class to reconsider their options, even if they are capable of securing a seat. Most of the time, they have to drop for want of money. However, the government is lending a helping hand and will always stand by such talented students,” the CM explained. “Great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B.R.Ambedkar pursued higher studies in foreign Universities. Even US Vice President Kamala Harris and British PM Rishi Sunak also studied in world famous universities.”

‘Merit only criterion for Videshi Vidya Deevena’

Asserting that Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena is being implemented in a transparent manner, the Chief Minister said, “Merit is the only criteria and getting seat in the top 200 seats will make one eligible for the scheme.”

CM lashes out at TDP

Stating that the scheme lacked transparency and was embroiled in corruption during TDP regime , the Chief Minister said TDP government had extended a meagre financial assistance Rs 15 lakh to SC, ST, BC and Minority students and Rs 10 lakh to EBC students, while his Government has been reimbursing the total tuition fee up to Rs 1.25 crore .

“TDP regime fixed an annual family income limit of Rs 6 lakh for implementing the scheme, which was ultimately wound up as the arrears mounted to Rs 318 crores,” he said, pointing out that the YSRCP Government enhanced the income limit to Rs 8 lakh to benefit more students. “Under the scheme, the State government would make 100 per cent reimbursement of tuition fee to SC, ST, BC and minority students up to Rs 1. 25 crore and up to Rs 1 crore to EBC students who have secured ranks in top 100 Universities,” he said.

Similarly, 100 per cent tuition fee reimbursement will be made up to Rs 75 lakh to SC, ST, BC and minority students and up to Rs. 50 lakh or 50 per cent of the tuition fee, whichever is less for EBC students who secured admissions in the Universities ranked 100 to 200 as per the QS World University rankings.

He said meritorious students aspiring to seek assistance to study abroad or those who want to lodge complaints can reach the Government by dialling 1902 and a specially assigned IAS officer would attend these calls at the CMO.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjath Basha (Minority Welfare), Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, Principal Secretary (BC and Social Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi, Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy and Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation MD G. Rekha Rani were present on the occasion.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed an amount of Rs 19.95 crore as the first instalment of financial assistance under ‘Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena’ programme to 213 eligible students who secured admissions this year into some of the top 200 universities, which fall under the latest QS World University rankings. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said on Friday that his government’s greatest investment was in the field of education as he firmly believed in the development of strong and capable human resources, which would not only change the fate of the families of the students but also the entire State as well. “Videsi Vidya Deevena is a programme meant to ensure the meritorious students have a bright future. Our government supports the students to help them reach new heights and bring fame to the country,” he explained. The Chief Minister said, “Carnegie Mellon University charges Rs 1.16 crore as its fees, while University of Southern California charges Rs 1 crore. Masters in health information from Boston University is Rs 97 lakh, while the fees in Harvard university is Rs 88.7 lakh.” “These fees make the poor and middle class to reconsider their options, even if they are capable of securing a seat. Most of the time, they have to drop for want of money. However, the government is lending a helping hand and will always stand by such talented students,” the CM explained. “Great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B.R.Ambedkar pursued higher studies in foreign Universities. Even US Vice President Kamala Harris and British PM Rishi Sunak also studied in world famous universities.” ‘Merit only criterion for Videshi Vidya Deevena’ Asserting that Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena is being implemented in a transparent manner, the Chief Minister said, “Merit is the only criteria and getting seat in the top 200 seats will make one eligible for the scheme.” CM lashes out at TDP Stating that the scheme lacked transparency and was embroiled in corruption during TDP regime , the Chief Minister said TDP government had extended a meagre financial assistance Rs 15 lakh to SC, ST, BC and Minority students and Rs 10 lakh to EBC students, while his Government has been reimbursing the total tuition fee up to Rs 1.25 crore . “TDP regime fixed an annual family income limit of Rs 6 lakh for implementing the scheme, which was ultimately wound up as the arrears mounted to Rs 318 crores,” he said, pointing out that the YSRCP Government enhanced the income limit to Rs 8 lakh to benefit more students. “Under the scheme, the State government would make 100 per cent reimbursement of tuition fee to SC, ST, BC and minority students up to Rs 1. 25 crore and up to Rs 1 crore to EBC students who have secured ranks in top 100 Universities,” he said. Similarly, 100 per cent tuition fee reimbursement will be made up to Rs 75 lakh to SC, ST, BC and minority students and up to Rs. 50 lakh or 50 per cent of the tuition fee, whichever is less for EBC students who secured admissions in the Universities ranked 100 to 200 as per the QS World University rankings. He said meritorious students aspiring to seek assistance to study abroad or those who want to lodge complaints can reach the Government by dialling 1902 and a specially assigned IAS officer would attend these calls at the CMO. Deputy Chief Minister Amjath Basha (Minority Welfare), Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna, Principal Secretary (BC and Social Welfare) G. Jayalakshmi, Minority Welfare Secretary A. Md. Imtiaz, APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy and Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation MD G. Rekha Rani were present on the occasion.