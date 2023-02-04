Vigilance officials seize 117.51 metric ton of fertiliser stocks in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) sleuths on Friday carried out surprise inspections at various pesticides including urea traders across the State and filed as many as 16 cases. They also seized 117.51 metric tonnes of fertiliser stocks worth around Rs 12 lakh and detained Rs 35.32 lakh worth fertiliser stocks weighing around 198 metric tonnes.

“In addition to this, we have also seized 267 metric tonnes of fertiliser stocks worth around Rs 18 lakh,” the officials said.

Nearly 66 wholesale, retail and fertiliser shops were inspected and traders were booked for reportedly flouting norms.

