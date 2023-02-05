Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Kodali Nani suspects Naidu’s role in Viveka murder

Suspecting the role of Naidu during that time, he demand a CBI probe. He accused Naidu of looting NTR family assets and political inheritance.

Published: 05th February 2023 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) had seen the hand of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and demanded a probe into the matter.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, he took serious exception to the speculative reports on Chief Minister YS  Jagan Mohan Reddy’s role in the murder of Vivekanand Reddy.

“At that time, Naidu was the CM. On that day, he spoke with several people in Kadapa. Who were they? What was spoken among the then DGP, SP and AB Venkateswara Rao? Why did Naidu fail to catch the culprits even if he was the CM for three months after the murder? Was it not Naidu who banned the CBI from entering the State” he questioned.

Suspecting the role of Naidu during that time, he demands a CBI probe. He accused Naidu of looting NTR family assets and political inheritance. He said the CBI probe into NTR’s death should also be carried out. “Lokesh should explain where is his uncle Ramamurthy Naidu, who was twice MLA, at present. He himself is not aware of where his uncle is,” he said while dismissing Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra as a failure.

