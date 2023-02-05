AP: Guntur Zilla Parishad passes annual budget of Rs 1,154 crore for rural growth

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Annual budget of Rs 1,154 crore was passed in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting of the erstwhile Guntur here on Saturday. The meeting was held under the leadership of ZP Chairman Henry Christina.

Guntur district collector Venu Gopal Reddy, Palnadu district joint collector Shyam Prasad, MLC Lakshman Reddy, Ponnuru MLA Kilari Rosaiah and officials of various departments from Guntur, Palnadu including Bapatla districts participated in the meeting.

ZP officials prepared an annual budget of Rs 1,154.47 crore in the first-level committee meeting which was held a few days ago. Around Rs 1,152.96 crore in expenditure and a balance of Rs 1.50 crore were passed in the meeting. The ZP officials will send the proposals to the State government.

ZP Chairperson Henry Christina said that with an aim of comprehensive rural development, as many as 117 works worth Rs 6.37 crore are approved. Based on the importance level, Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh is allotted to each work. More funds will be allotted as soon as the funds of the 16th Finance Commission are released.

She also said that upon the request of Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, Rs 60 lakh is allotted for the development of Kotappakonda temple on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Apart from this, 36,000 study materials worth Rs 61 lakh were distributed to tenth-class students in all ZP schools and breakfast will be given from February 15, Rajani added.

