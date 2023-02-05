AP’s poor show in startups a concern: TDP supremo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed concern over AP lagging behind in startups. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Naidu said “Until 2019, AP was one of the most sought-after destinations in the country for startups. A lot of work had gone into building a formidable ecosystem in Vizag for startups to thrive with government support.”

“Today, AP is languishing at the bottom of the table with Bihar faring much better than us. Neglect, and disinterest of the Chief Minister has ruined the startup environment dealing a blow to the aspirations of potential entrepreneurs who wish for support to shape their dreams. Sad to see what is becoming of our State and its youth capital,” he said.

