IOCL to donate medical equipment to SVIMS

The executive officer highlighted the services rendered to people at the SVIMS, BIRRD and SP Children Heart Centre hospitals run by TTD.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences at Tirupati has a triage centre for screening patients.

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences at Tirupati (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has come forward to donate medical equipment worth Rs 22 crore to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS). An MoU to that effect was signed by IOCL and SVIMS officials on Friday evening in the presence of TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

The executive officer highlighted the services rendered to people at the SVIMS, BIRRD and SP Children Heart Centre hospitals run by TTD. IOCL Marketing director Suresh Kumar said, “The contribution was made as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility activities for the needy at SVIMS.

