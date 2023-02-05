Kakani terms Kotamreddy a liar, YSRC continues tirade against him 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders, led by Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, continued their tirade against the rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. Continuing from where he left on Friday, Kakani lashed out at the Nellore Rural MLA in Anantapur on Saturday. He described Kotamreddy as ungrateful and a liar.

“The YSRC will not lose anything if weeds like Kotamreddy are removed,” he observed.

Calling Kotamreddy a betrayer, he said if the former speaks in a high voice and thinks he can dominate, nothing can be far from the truth.

“If Kotamreddy has proof of phone tapping why is he not going to court or urging the Centre for a probe,” the minister asked.

He said the TDP, which is behind Kotamreddy’s betrayal, will suffer the worst fate in the future. “When Kotamreddy joins that party, its defeat in Nellore is certain in the next Assembly elections,” Kakni predicted.

ALSO READ | I’m ready to face any consequences: YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Stating that if not for Jagan Mohan Reddy giving him a party ticket to contest from Nellore rural constituency, Sridhar Reddy would have remained an unknown face. “The real reason he quit the party is that he lacks trust in Jagan’s leadership and for not getting a berth in the cabinet,” he said.

Meanwhile, several ministers and party leaders found fault with the allegations levelled by Kotamreddy against the party leadership and said it was nothing but betrayal. Because he failed to get what he aspired for, Kotamreddy had quit, finding different excuses for the same, they said.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders, led by Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy, continued their tirade against the rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy. Continuing from where he left on Friday, Kakani lashed out at the Nellore Rural MLA in Anantapur on Saturday. He described Kotamreddy as ungrateful and a liar. “The YSRC will not lose anything if weeds like Kotamreddy are removed,” he observed. Calling Kotamreddy a betrayer, he said if the former speaks in a high voice and thinks he can dominate, nothing can be far from the truth. “If Kotamreddy has proof of phone tapping why is he not going to court or urging the Centre for a probe,” the minister asked. He said the TDP, which is behind Kotamreddy’s betrayal, will suffer the worst fate in the future. “When Kotamreddy joins that party, its defeat in Nellore is certain in the next Assembly elections,” Kakni predicted. ALSO READ | I’m ready to face any consequences: YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy Stating that if not for Jagan Mohan Reddy giving him a party ticket to contest from Nellore rural constituency, Sridhar Reddy would have remained an unknown face. “The real reason he quit the party is that he lacks trust in Jagan’s leadership and for not getting a berth in the cabinet,” he said. Meanwhile, several ministers and party leaders found fault with the allegations levelled by Kotamreddy against the party leadership and said it was nothing but betrayal. Because he failed to get what he aspired for, Kotamreddy had quit, finding different excuses for the same, they said.