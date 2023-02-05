Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stop lying on central aid: Lanka Dinakar

He sought to know whether AP is getting Rs 41,338 crore as its share or not out of the total allocations for reimbursement to States as a share of tax collection of Rs 10.21 lakh crore.

Published: 05th February 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP Political Pramukh Lanka Dinakar suggested that the State government stop lying about funds sanctioned by the Centre for AP.

“Some present heads of the States like AP are commenting against the Centre for not paying back the tax paid by the sources from the States in the federal system. This kind of comments are adversely affecting the spirit of the cooperative union of the country,” he said.

In a release issued on Saturday, Dinakar said out of the total budget outlay of Rs 45.03 lakh crore, Rs 5.94 lakh crore was allocated to the defence sector and Rs 1.96 lakh crore to the Home Department for internal defence. Out of the remaining Rs 37.13 lakh crore, Rs 10.79 lakh crore is meant for paying interest on loans and out of the remaining Rs 26.34 lakh crore available, Rs 18.63 lakh crore will be given to the States and Union Territories.

He sought to know whether AP is getting Rs 41,338 crore as its share or not out of the total allocations for reimbursement to States as a share of tax collection of Rs 10.21 lakh crore. About Rs 1 lakh crore will be received by AP from the Centre for fiscal 2023-24, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
funds sanctioned Lanka Dinakar
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp