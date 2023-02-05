Stop lying on central aid: Lanka Dinakar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP Political Pramukh Lanka Dinakar suggested that the State government stop lying about funds sanctioned by the Centre for AP.

“Some present heads of the States like AP are commenting against the Centre for not paying back the tax paid by the sources from the States in the federal system. This kind of comments are adversely affecting the spirit of the cooperative union of the country,” he said.

In a release issued on Saturday, Dinakar said out of the total budget outlay of Rs 45.03 lakh crore, Rs 5.94 lakh crore was allocated to the defence sector and Rs 1.96 lakh crore to the Home Department for internal defence. Out of the remaining Rs 37.13 lakh crore, Rs 10.79 lakh crore is meant for paying interest on loans and out of the remaining Rs 26.34 lakh crore available, Rs 18.63 lakh crore will be given to the States and Union Territories.

He sought to know whether AP is getting Rs 41,338 crore as its share or not out of the total allocations for reimbursement to States as a share of tax collection of Rs 10.21 lakh crore. About Rs 1 lakh crore will be received by AP from the Centre for fiscal 2023-24, he explained.

VIJAYAWADA: AP BJP Political Pramukh Lanka Dinakar suggested that the State government stop lying about funds sanctioned by the Centre for AP. “Some present heads of the States like AP are commenting against the Centre for not paying back the tax paid by the sources from the States in the federal system. This kind of comments are adversely affecting the spirit of the cooperative union of the country,” he said. In a release issued on Saturday, Dinakar said out of the total budget outlay of Rs 45.03 lakh crore, Rs 5.94 lakh crore was allocated to the defence sector and Rs 1.96 lakh crore to the Home Department for internal defence. Out of the remaining Rs 37.13 lakh crore, Rs 10.79 lakh crore is meant for paying interest on loans and out of the remaining Rs 26.34 lakh crore available, Rs 18.63 lakh crore will be given to the States and Union Territories. He sought to know whether AP is getting Rs 41,338 crore as its share or not out of the total allocations for reimbursement to States as a share of tax collection of Rs 10.21 lakh crore. About Rs 1 lakh crore will be received by AP from the Centre for fiscal 2023-24, he explained.