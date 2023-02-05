Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tension in Allagadda as Akhila Priya house arrested

They purchased nearly 300 acres of land at a throwaway price and later lobbied for getting a bypass road sanctioned within its vicinity.

Published: 05th February 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

AP Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya

Bhuma Akhila Priya (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Tension prevailed in Allagadda on Saturday when former TDP minister Bhuma Akhila Priya was put under house arrest by police while she was going to stage a protest at Gandhi Chowk in Nandyal against MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy.

Alleging that Kishore Reddy was involved in a land scam, Akhila Priya challenged him to come to meet her at Gandhi Chowk where she would furnish proof of his involvement. When she tried to go to Nandyal from her hometown Allagadda as per her challenge, the police prevented her. A police team, led by DSP Sudhakar Reddy, put Akhila Priya under house arrest to prevent any law and order problems. Denouncing the police action, Akhila Priya’s followers, who thronged her house, staged a protest and raised slogans against the YSRC government.

Speaking to the media, Akhila Priya alleged that Kishore Reddy and his father and former minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy were involved in the land scam in the guise of real estate business and they grabbed land in and around Nandyal. They purchased nearly 300 acres of land at a throwaway price and later lobbied for getting a bypass road sanctioned within its vicinity.

They also grabbed 50 acres of land near the proposed medical college in the town. The Shilpa family also committed financial fraud in Nandyal municipality, Akhila Priya said, adding that she is ready to prove their involvement in the land scam with all the evidence.

