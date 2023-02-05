Two rock inscriptions found in Kadapa village in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two inscriptions of around 600-year-old were found at Thimmareddypalle village in Chakrayapet mandal of Kadapa district. The inscriptions were engraved on rock boulders at two different places.

Avula Pavan of Thimmareddypalle took the matter to the notice of the department of history and archaeology at Yogi Vemana University after finding the rock inscriptions in the fields. A team of research scholars, led by Prof K Gangaiah, visited the place and studied the inscriptions.

According to the team, one of the inscriptions is undated. A standing man and three lines of text were inscribed on the boulder. The inscription may probably belong to the Vijayanagara period. The figurine is commonly referred to as ‘Vamana’ by epigraphy experts. It depicts a standing ascetic holding an umbrella in one hand and a water pot called Kamandala in the other hand.

The inscription informs about the change of the village name of Chilakapalli to Hariharapuram. This may be considered as a border stone of the village based on the last word ‘Ella’ which in the Telugu language means border. It is written in Telugu language and has characters from the 16th century CE. The other inscription has chiselled figures of Shivalinga, Nandi, Surya and Chandra above the text of 29 lines.

After studying the inscriptions and cross-checking them with earlier epigraphy reports, it was found that this was reported (351/1967) by epigraphists long back. The inscription which dates back to 1512 AD, pertains to a gift of land by three people (Ganacharis) Basappa, Karivirappa and Kenchchappa of the Viramusti community, who are the disciples of Sri Vira Sivagra Bhikshavritti.

The land was given to God Nandiswara of Chilakampalli for the sake of worship, Nyvedya offering and lighting of lamps. The team also noticed a dilapidated temple at some distance from the inscription boulder and two broken Nandi sculptures scattered around. Some more study has to be conducted to bind all the clues given by the inscriptions to reconstruct the past history of this area. The team’s efforts were appreciated by Yogi Vemana University Vice-Chancellor Jinka Ranga Janardhana.

KADAPA: Two inscriptions of around 600-year-old were found at Thimmareddypalle village in Chakrayapet mandal of Kadapa district. The inscriptions were engraved on rock boulders at two different places. Avula Pavan of Thimmareddypalle took the matter to the notice of the department of history and archaeology at Yogi Vemana University after finding the rock inscriptions in the fields. A team of research scholars, led by Prof K Gangaiah, visited the place and studied the inscriptions. According to the team, one of the inscriptions is undated. A standing man and three lines of text were inscribed on the boulder. The inscription may probably belong to the Vijayanagara period. The figurine is commonly referred to as ‘Vamana’ by epigraphy experts. It depicts a standing ascetic holding an umbrella in one hand and a water pot called Kamandala in the other hand. The inscription informs about the change of the village name of Chilakapalli to Hariharapuram. This may be considered as a border stone of the village based on the last word ‘Ella’ which in the Telugu language means border. It is written in Telugu language and has characters from the 16th century CE. The other inscription has chiselled figures of Shivalinga, Nandi, Surya and Chandra above the text of 29 lines. After studying the inscriptions and cross-checking them with earlier epigraphy reports, it was found that this was reported (351/1967) by epigraphists long back. The inscription which dates back to 1512 AD, pertains to a gift of land by three people (Ganacharis) Basappa, Karivirappa and Kenchchappa of the Viramusti community, who are the disciples of Sri Vira Sivagra Bhikshavritti. The land was given to God Nandiswara of Chilakampalli for the sake of worship, Nyvedya offering and lighting of lamps. The team also noticed a dilapidated temple at some distance from the inscription boulder and two broken Nandi sculptures scattered around. Some more study has to be conducted to bind all the clues given by the inscriptions to reconstruct the past history of this area. The team’s efforts were appreciated by Yogi Vemana University Vice-Chancellor Jinka Ranga Janardhana.