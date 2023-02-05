Home States Andhra Pradesh

Upper Bhadra project to deprive AP of water?

Activists say the K’taka water project will impact Rayalaseema’s share, call for immediate intervention by govt

Published: 05th February 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Upper Bhadra project

Upper Bhadra project

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Central government allocating Rs 5,300 crore in the union budget to the Upper Bhadra project in Karnataka, giving it a national project status, leaders of Rayalaseema and the farming community are apprehensive of its impact on the future water availability to Rayalaseema from Tungabhadra river, considered the lifeline of Rayalaseema region.

Bhadra, the 178 km long river originating in Samse of Western Ghats and joins the Tunga river at Koodali near Shivamogga to form the Tungabhandra river, which is the main tributary of the Krishna river. Before joining Krishna, Tungabhadra flows mainly in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh after crossing the Andhra-Karnataka border.

Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, president of Rayalaseema Saghnuneeti Sadhana Samithi blamed the lack of political will for the present situation and questioned how long people of Rayalaseema have to suffer with political leaders failing to safeguard the rights and interests of the region.

“Upper Bhadra project will have a severe impact on the prospects of the Rayalaseema region, which is closely tied with the Tungabhadra region. Once the Upper Bhadra project is completed, the water availability in the Tungabhandra river in the Rayalaseema region, particularly during the lean period, will be a million dollars questions. Already, we are suffering with decreased release of water from the Tungabhadra project with project officials citing a decrease in the storage capacity of the project due to the accumulation of silt.

Rayalseema Intellectual Forum convener M Purushotham Reddy blamed the silence of present and previous governments for the prevailing.

“Karnataka government for whatever reasons could get the funds allocated for the project, which is yet to be notified. On the other hand, our policymakers are yet to take a decision on the construction of Gundrevula project on Tungabhandra, which was notified by Bachawat tribunal several decades ago,” he said describing the silence of the policy makers as an unpardonable sin being committed against the people of Rayalaseema.

According to him, water availability in Tungabhandra is more than in the Krishna river, but no projects to store surplus or allocated water has become a major disadvantage for the Rayalaseema region. “We too have to be forceful in getting funds for the Gundrevula project to offset the losses in future due to the Upper Bhadra project,” he said while stressing the need for a proactive approach by the state government.

Retired irrigation engineer M Subbarayudu admitted to the threat of water availability due to the project, adding, there is an urgent need for taking up the Gundrevula project on a top priority basis.

‘Rayalaseema falling prey to politics’

Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy, president of Rayalaseema Saghnuneeti Sadhana Samithi blamed the lack of political will for the present situation and questioned how long people of Rayalaseema have to suffer with political leaders failing to safeguard the rights and interests of the region

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upper Bhadra project Rayalaseema Tungabhadra river
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp