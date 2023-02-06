Home States Andhra Pradesh

32-year-old IAF employee dies by suicide at Pangidigudem, Andhra Pradesh

As per the reports, Harishbabu went into his room and  locked the door for more than an hour.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Air Force employee allegedly died by suicide at Pangidigudem in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Inti Harishbabu.

According to sub-inspector T Sudhir, Harishbabu, whose marriage was scheduled to be held on February 16, was on a visit to his hometown on Pongal. As per the reports, Harishbabu went into his room and locked the door for more than an hour. When the worried family members broke open the door, they found him hanging to the ceiling.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem. Dwaraka Tirumala police registered a case and are yet to ascertain the cause of death.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

