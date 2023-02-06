Andhra Pradesh governor honours Madhya Pradesh mountaineer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Aasha Malviya, a national athlete and mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh, who called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday on a courtesy visit.

Aasha Malviya, a native of Nataram village of Rajgarh district, briefed the Governor about her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra, under which she will be cycling across India to spread the message of women’s empowerment and educate people on women’s safety. She has already covered 8,555 km in eight States as part of her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra.

The 24-year-old as a mountaineer started Sampoorn Bharat Yatra on November 1, 2022, and has climbed several peaks to date. The Governor felicitated Aasha Malviya with a memento and wished her success in her endeavour. Officers of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Aasha Malviya, a national athlete and mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh, who called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday on a courtesy visit. Aasha Malviya, a native of Nataram village of Rajgarh district, briefed the Governor about her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra, under which she will be cycling across India to spread the message of women’s empowerment and educate people on women’s safety. She has already covered 8,555 km in eight States as part of her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra. The 24-year-old as a mountaineer started Sampoorn Bharat Yatra on November 1, 2022, and has climbed several peaks to date. The Governor felicitated Aasha Malviya with a memento and wished her success in her endeavour. Officers of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.