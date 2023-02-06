Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh governor honours Madhya Pradesh mountaineer

The Governor felicitated Aasha Malviya with a memento and wished her success in her endeavour.

Published: 06th February 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitating Aasha Malviya with a momento at Raj Bhavan on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Aasha Malviya, a national athlete and mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh, who called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan here on Sunday on a courtesy visit.

Aasha Malviya, a native of Nataram village of Rajgarh district, briefed the Governor about her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra, under which she will be cycling across India to spread the message of women’s empowerment and educate people on women’s safety. She has already covered 8,555 km in eight States as part of her Sampoorn Bharat Yatra.

The 24-year-old as a mountaineer started Sampoorn Bharat Yatra on November 1, 2022, and has climbed several peaks to date. The Governor felicitated Aasha Malviya with a memento and wished her success in her endeavour. Officers of Raj Bhavan were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Aasha Malviya mountaineer
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp