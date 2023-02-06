Announce schedule to solve issues of employees: JAC Amaravati to Andhra Pradesh govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati has demanded that the State government announce a schedule to redress the grievances of employees. AP JAC leaders on Sunday said they would send a letter to the Chief Secretary within three days on the employees’ issues.“If there is no positive response from the government to the genuine demands of the employees, the AP JAC Amaravati will announce its future course of action on February 26,” they said.

Speaking after his re-election as chairman of the AP JAC Amaravati, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu alleged that the government had not resolved any of the employees’ issues in the past three and a half years and there was no positive response from it to repeated appeals at different levels on the finance and non-financial issues.

“Even if the conditions of employees have compelled a stir, we are maintaining restraint. We will take the grievances of employees to the notice of the government once again,’’ he said. Participating in the meeting as a chief guest, Government Advisor (Employees’ Welfare) N Chandrasekhar Reddy promised to get their issues resolved by taking them to the notice of the government.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee Amaravati has demanded that the State government announce a schedule to redress the grievances of employees. AP JAC leaders on Sunday said they would send a letter to the Chief Secretary within three days on the employees’ issues.“If there is no positive response from the government to the genuine demands of the employees, the AP JAC Amaravati will announce its future course of action on February 26,” they said. Speaking after his re-election as chairman of the AP JAC Amaravati, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu alleged that the government had not resolved any of the employees’ issues in the past three and a half years and there was no positive response from it to repeated appeals at different levels on the finance and non-financial issues. “Even if the conditions of employees have compelled a stir, we are maintaining restraint. We will take the grievances of employees to the notice of the government once again,’’ he said. Participating in the meeting as a chief guest, Government Advisor (Employees’ Welfare) N Chandrasekhar Reddy promised to get their issues resolved by taking them to the notice of the government.