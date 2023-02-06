Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chittor farmers turn to Jalapeno cultivation

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Farmers from Chittoor district, particularly in Palamaneru division are making the jump in Jalapeno and reaping good profits. While traditional horticulture crops are giving losses and less profits, there is a huge demand for such variety of capsicum abroad and companies are making agreements with farmers under buy-back policy.

Farmers are getting an average of 10-15 tonnes of produce and a minimum of Rs 3 lakh per one acre on average for one crop as profit. Collector M Harinarayanan lauded one Subrahmanyam Reddy for his innovative idea of cultivating Jalapeno and yielding good profits. The Collector also appealed the farmers to cultivate such new variety of crops which are having good demand in the markets.

Subrahmanyam Reddy, a farmer from Nadimikalladu village of Palamaneru division, incurred losses with the cultivation of vegetables in around his three acre of land. He along with a group of farmers visited Dindigul, Tamil Nadu and observed the cultivation of Jalapen. He raised the crop in his three acre in October last year and now is getting a yield of nearly 12-15 tonnes for one acre. He also made an
agreement with a company for purchasing the yield under Buy Back policy and has been getting Rs 20,000 on average per one ton.

“I had raised the crop with an investment of Rs 3.5 lakh for three acre and got a profit of Rs 6.5 lakh as profit. I had also raised banana and black-eyed peas as intercropping which has been giving good results,’ said Subrahmanyam. According to an official from the Horticulture department, “Companies are giving buy back policy, where farmers will sell their produce at a fixed price where there is no scope for getting losses.

According to an available report, Jalapeno, babycorn, white onion are having a good demand in the international market and the companies are approaching farmers at their fields and making agreements with them for purchasing the yield.

The company representatives are purchasing the produce at fields and transferring the cash into the bank account’s of farmers.Meanwhile, famers from Karnataka state have also observed the cultivation of Jalapeno and started raising in their fields.

