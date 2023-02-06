Facts will come to light soon: Dastagiri

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Driver Dastagiri, accused-turned-approver in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, said facts in the case will be revealed soon as the CBI has expedited the probe. Dastagiri who came to the CBI camp office in Kadapa on Sunday for getting permission to attend court in Hyderabad, said the case would have been solved long ago, had Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted it. In a brief interaction with mediapersons, he said without evidence, no one will be called for questioning by the CBI. “Today, they sought to know whether I have received any threatening calls,” he said.

He said his Scorpio vehicle was seized by the finance company after the CBI had served notices on MP YS Avinash Reddy and no reason was given. “As per the summons, I will appear before the CBI in Hyderabad on February 10, he said and opined that transferring the case to the Telangana High Court is a good development. He said more people are likely to turn approvers in the case.

KADAPA: Driver Dastagiri, accused-turned-approver in the former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case, said facts in the case will be revealed soon as the CBI has expedited the probe. Dastagiri who came to the CBI camp office in Kadapa on Sunday for getting permission to attend court in Hyderabad, said the case would have been solved long ago, had Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted it. In a brief interaction with mediapersons, he said without evidence, no one will be called for questioning by the CBI. “Today, they sought to know whether I have received any threatening calls,” he said. He said his Scorpio vehicle was seized by the finance company after the CBI had served notices on MP YS Avinash Reddy and no reason was given. “As per the summons, I will appear before the CBI in Hyderabad on February 10, he said and opined that transferring the case to the Telangana High Court is a good development. He said more people are likely to turn approvers in the case.