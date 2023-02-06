GMC to act against illegal hoardings

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Taking serious note of tax evasion by private advertising agencies, the civic body has decided to take an action plan to crack a whip on all illegal hoardings in the city. As many as 34 private agencies display their advertisements on these hoardings and pay media display devise charges to GMC, which is one of the means of income for the civic body. Over 2,000 advertising boards and hoardings are present across Guntur city. The agencies have neglected to clear the bills due to the lack of proper supervision.

In a review meeting that was held recently, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri expressed displeasure over poor tax collection from the advertising agencies. According to the new gazette, the advertisement charges demand was increased to Rs 6.54 crore. In order to speed up the tax collection, civic chief Kirthi has instructed the officials to conduct a special drive to remove the hoardings installed by the agencies who failed to pay prescribed fees to GMC.

She also directed the town planning department officials to ready an action plan for geotagging and QR coding of all the hoardings in the city. She also cleared that no unauthorized structure should be allowed anywhere in the city. The ward planning and regulation secretary would be held responsible for any unauthorized structure found within their limits.

