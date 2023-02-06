Issue white paper on State finances: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath made illogical statements on the State finances, TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu sought to know whether the YSRC government is ready to release a white paper on the State finances as being demanded by the opposition party for the past three years. Yanamala also dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for an open debate with him on the issue of State finances.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he expressed doubt about whether Buggana is aware of the happenings in the finance department. “As it is the Chief Minister, who is at the helm of the finance department, I am challenging him to come for an open debate with me if he has any awareness of the department,” he said.

Seeking the details of State finances, including the open market borrowings, ways and means are drawn from the Reserve Bank of India, overdraft, payment of interest, capital expenditure, expenditure of funds from PD accounts, pending bills, open and off-budget borrowings in the past-three-and-a-half years, he wanted the government to answer why it not furnishing details to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Stating that Andhra Pradesh stood second in the list of States with higher inflation, he sought to know why there is an increase in financial inequalities among the people under the YSRC government.

