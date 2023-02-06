Rs 6 crore for infrastructure in YSR architecture university

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The State government has released Rs 6 crore for infrastructure development in Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa. The amount will be spent for setting up 52 laboratories in the university as proposed earlier. Out of the total 52 labs, 28 will be of building technologies and services, game design and technologies, construction technology management, digital technologies and digital planning and town planning in the School of Planning and Architecture building. Twenty-four labs will be set up for painting, animation, applied arts, photography, art history, sculpture and interior design departments in the College of Fine Arts building

University Vice-Chancellor (incharge) P Fazul Rahaman and Registrar EC Surendranatha Reddy thanked the State government for releasing funds. They also thanked Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and the district officials for their efforts in getting the funds sanctioned for the university.

