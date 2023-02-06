Scaling down my security, a vendetta: MLA Kotamreddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Sunday termed scaling down of his security from four to two gunmen a vendetta of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Speaking to the media at his camp office in the city, the Nellore Rural MLA said two of his four gunmen were withdrawn. “Reducing the number of gunmen is a gift from the government to me for highlighting the phone tapping issue. As a return gift, I am surrendering the remaining two gunmen to the government. I do not need any security,” he observed.

The MLA alleged that the Nellore Additional SP was lying on the provision of gunmen to him. He had 2+2 gunmen till now and out of them, two were withdrawn. “People and supporters are my security and they always protect me,” he added.

