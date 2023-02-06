Home States Andhra Pradesh

Scaling down my security, a vendetta: MLA Kotamreddy

The MLA alleged that the Nellore Additional SP was lying on provision of gunmen to him.

Published: 06th February 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

By Express News Service

NELLORE: YSRC rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy on Sunday termed scaling down of his security from four to two gunmen a vendetta of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.    

Speaking to the media at his camp office in the city, the Nellore Rural MLA said two of his four gunmen were withdrawn. “Reducing the number of gunmen is a gift from the government to me for highlighting the phone tapping issue. As a return gift, I am surrendering the remaining two gunmen to the government. I do not need any security,” he observed.

The MLA alleged that the Nellore Additional SP was lying on the provision of gunmen to him. He had 2+2 gunmen till now and out of them, two were withdrawn. “People and supporters are my security and they always protect me,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp