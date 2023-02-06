YSRC, TDP vie to win more seats in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh

S Trimurthulu By

Express News Service

KAKINADA: What future holds for major political parties in East Godavari district? This question is in the minds of almost all political leaders as East Godavari is known for determining the election trends in the State. Post bifurcation of the State, the TDP won 12 out of the total 19 Assembly seats in the district in 2014 and came to power in the State. In 2019, the YSRC bagged 14 out of the 19 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats in the district and formed the government in the State.

It is evident that the party, which secures the maximum number of seats in the district, is almost certain to come to power in the State. Hence, the focus of all the parties are on the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district to win the maximum number of seats in the ensuing elections to come to power.

Both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are hopeful of winning more seats in the district in the 2024 elections. The YSRC and the TDP have already started their campaign to win the people’s trust.

While YSRC leaders are going to the people through the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutavam programme highlighting the welfare schemes and development programmes of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the TDP has taken up the Edemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest to expose failures of the YSRC regime on all fronts. The opposition wants to benefit from the anti-incumbency factor, highlighting the failure of the YSRC government to pay salaries and pensions to the employees and retired staff promptly.

In the last elections, the TDP won Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Mandapeta and Peddapuram constituencies. Now, the opposition party is keen on regaining the past glory in the district by laying emphasis on youth power.

The TDP leadership is likely to field youngsters in the next elections to enhance its winning prospects. As part of the plan, Yanamala Divya, daughter of former TDP minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, has been appointed incharge of Tuni constituency.

It has laid emphasis on strengthening its base at the grassroot level in the district. TDP cadres are active in Anaparti, Mandapeta, Kakinada Rural, Rajamahendravaram Urban, Kakinada Urban, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Tuni, Razole, Jaggampeta, Mummidivaram, Prathipadu and Ramachandrapuram. According to political analysts, the TDP is weak in Amalapuram, Kothapeta, Rajanagaram and Rajamahendravaram Rural constituencies, where it does not have a strong leadership.

TDP Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency incharge Jyothula Naveen exuded confidence that the party will win maximum number of seats in the 2024 elections.“The poor financial position of the State and mounting debts highlight the failure of the YSRC government on economic front. People are vexed with the YSRC regime as the State is lagging behind in development. We will highlight the failures of the YSRC government on all fronts to regain the trust of people,” he said.

The YSRC is facing anti-incumbency in the district following allegations against the ruling party leaders that they amassed wealth by indulging illegal transportation of sand and PDS rice, besides grabbing land and smuggling ganja.

However, the YSRC is banking on welfare schemes and development initiatives launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRC district president Kurasala Kannababu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is committed to the welfare of everyone in the State. Jagan has taken several initiatives to develop industrial infrastructure for rapid economic growth.

Several reforms have been initiated in education, health and agriculture sectors. The people are observing the development achieved by the State under the YSRC regime. Hence, they will give their massive mandate to the YSRC again in the next polls,” he asserted.

Jana Sena lays emphasis on strengthening base

The Jana Sena Party has laid emphasis on strengthening its base at the grassroots in East Godavari district. In the last Assembly elections, the party won Razole seat. The JSP is likely to strengthen its base in the next elections by winning a few Assembly seats in the district. It is mainly dependent on Pawan Kalyan’s following among youth.

KAKINADA: What future holds for major political parties in East Godavari district? This question is in the minds of almost all political leaders as East Godavari is known for determining the election trends in the State. Post bifurcation of the State, the TDP won 12 out of the total 19 Assembly seats in the district in 2014 and came to power in the State. In 2019, the YSRC bagged 14 out of the 19 Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats in the district and formed the government in the State. It is evident that the party, which secures the maximum number of seats in the district, is almost certain to come to power in the State. Hence, the focus of all the parties are on the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district to win the maximum number of seats in the ensuing elections to come to power. Both the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are hopeful of winning more seats in the district in the 2024 elections. The YSRC and the TDP have already started their campaign to win the people’s trust. While YSRC leaders are going to the people through the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutavam programme highlighting the welfare schemes and development programmes of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the TDP has taken up the Edemi Karma Mana Rashtraniki protest to expose failures of the YSRC regime on all fronts. The opposition wants to benefit from the anti-incumbency factor, highlighting the failure of the YSRC government to pay salaries and pensions to the employees and retired staff promptly. In the last elections, the TDP won Rajamahendravaram Urban, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Mandapeta and Peddapuram constituencies. Now, the opposition party is keen on regaining the past glory in the district by laying emphasis on youth power. The TDP leadership is likely to field youngsters in the next elections to enhance its winning prospects. As part of the plan, Yanamala Divya, daughter of former TDP minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, has been appointed incharge of Tuni constituency. It has laid emphasis on strengthening its base at the grassroot level in the district. TDP cadres are active in Anaparti, Mandapeta, Kakinada Rural, Rajamahendravaram Urban, Kakinada Urban, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Tuni, Razole, Jaggampeta, Mummidivaram, Prathipadu and Ramachandrapuram. According to political analysts, the TDP is weak in Amalapuram, Kothapeta, Rajanagaram and Rajamahendravaram Rural constituencies, where it does not have a strong leadership. TDP Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency incharge Jyothula Naveen exuded confidence that the party will win maximum number of seats in the 2024 elections.“The poor financial position of the State and mounting debts highlight the failure of the YSRC government on economic front. People are vexed with the YSRC regime as the State is lagging behind in development. We will highlight the failures of the YSRC government on all fronts to regain the trust of people,” he said. The YSRC is facing anti-incumbency in the district following allegations against the ruling party leaders that they amassed wealth by indulging illegal transportation of sand and PDS rice, besides grabbing land and smuggling ganja. However, the YSRC is banking on welfare schemes and development initiatives launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YSRC district president Kurasala Kannababu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is committed to the welfare of everyone in the State. Jagan has taken several initiatives to develop industrial infrastructure for rapid economic growth. Several reforms have been initiated in education, health and agriculture sectors. The people are observing the development achieved by the State under the YSRC regime. Hence, they will give their massive mandate to the YSRC again in the next polls,” he asserted. Jana Sena lays emphasis on strengthening base The Jana Sena Party has laid emphasis on strengthening its base at the grassroots in East Godavari district. In the last Assembly elections, the party won Razole seat. The JSP is likely to strengthen its base in the next elections by winning a few Assembly seats in the district. It is mainly dependent on Pawan Kalyan’s following among youth.