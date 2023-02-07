Andhra Pradesh lags behind Telangana in household tap connections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has lagged behind Telangana in household tap connections. While 100% of households in Telangana have tap connections, only 68.81% of households in AP have been provided tap connections. ‘

As per the information provided by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, out of total 95,17,261 households, only 65,49,151 have got tap connections in AP.

Only solace is that other neighbouring States Karnataka (61.58%), Tamil Nadu (59.17%), Odisha (56.95%) and Chhattisgarh (36.33%) are behind Andhra Pradesh.

With regard to Har Ghar Jal project, Andhra Pradesh has 3,493 villages with 100% tap connections, while its neighbours Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka have 10,452 villages, 8,850 and 4,410 respectively. Going by the Jal Jeevan Mission statistics, AP has a long way to go to become water scarcity-proof and having a foolproof well-connected water grid.

