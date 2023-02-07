CM Jagan Reddy announces Rs 10 lakh aid for Madhya Pradesh mountaineer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mountaineer from Madhya Pradesh, Aasha Malviya, who has been touring across the country on a bicycle to spread the message of Women Safety and Empowerment, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday.

Congratulating Aasha Malviya, the CM announced a cash incentive of Rs 10 lakh & wished her good luck. The mountaineer told the CM that she was a native of Nataram village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh and she began her bicycle trip on November 1 in Bhopal and entered Andhra Pradesh at Tirupati.

As part of the trip, she has set a target to cover 25,000 km across the country including the Union Territories and her mission is to show the world that women are safe in India. She has covered more than 8,000 km in seven States, including Andhra Pradesh.

