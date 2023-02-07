Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1 crore fund & house for Vizag-based chess player

Congratulating Meenakshi, the Chief Minister wished her to excel in Chess and bring more laurels to the country at International level.

Published: 07th February 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Visakhapatnam-based chess player K Alana Meenakshi called on CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Visakhapatnam-based Chess player Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi at his camp office on Monday. The Chief Minister announced a corpus fund of Rs 1 crore and a 1,000 square yard house for the player in Visakhapatnam for the player to continue her career in the game.

Congratulating Meenakshi, the Chief Minister wished her to excel in Chess and bring more laurels to the country at the International level.

The CM also assured of providing all necessary support to her on behalf of the State Government and also to budding sportspersons in the State, who are showcasing their talent on international platforms. Meenakshi, who has already set records at many national and international levels, recently received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 from President Draupadi Murmu.

