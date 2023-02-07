Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Take necessary steps to prevent bonded labour’

The district legal services authority by forming a one-stop crises team is trying to provide help to the victims who are in need of proper legal help, he added.

GUNTUR: The officials of DLSA in coordination with other departments should take necessary action to prevent bonded labour in rural areas, said district legal services authority Secretary Ratna Kumar. A workshop was held for the One Stop Crisis Team on the measures to be taken to prevent human trafficking and bonded labour at Nyaya Seva Sadan here on Monday.

Ratna Kumar said that the one-stop crisis team should play a crucial role in attaining bonded labour-free society. He also instructed the para-legal volunteers and panel advocates to take the required action to provide necessary legal help to the needy at the ground level.

The district legal services authority by forming a one-stop crisis team is trying to provide help to the victims who are in need of proper legal help, he added. International Justice Mission India member William Christopher, senior advocate K Kalidasu, lawyers, and para-legal volunteers were also present.

