Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP leader’s daughter thanks CM Jagan Reddy

The Videshi Vidya Deevena came as a huge relief for Sailaja as she would be receiving a financial aid of over Rs 84 lakh over the next two years.

Published: 07th February 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daughter of a TDP leader from Vizianagaram was one among the 213 beneficiaries of the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena.

A few days back, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the first installment of financial assistance under the scheme. Sailaja the daughter of Bodrothu Srinivasa Rao who was a former sarpanch hailing from Sangam Village in Vizianagaram district, had taken a loan to send her daughter to the U.S. for higher studies. However, repayment of loan was a big concern.

The Videshi Vidya Deevena came as a huge relief for Sailaja as she would be receiving a financial aid of over Rs 84 lakh over the next two years.

Speaking to media persons, Srinivasa Rao said Sailaja studied at IIT in Hyderabad and then went to the U.S. Srinivasa Rao said he took a loan for her education and was worried whether he would be able to repay it. “Putting an end to my worries, my daughter got assistance under the scheme & we will always be indebted to Jagan Mohan Reddy.” Sailaja also expressed her gratitude to the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Vizianagaram district Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp