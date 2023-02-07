TDP leader’s daughter thanks CM Jagan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The daughter of a TDP leader from Vizianagaram was one among the 213 beneficiaries of the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena.

A few days back, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the first installment of financial assistance under the scheme. Sailaja the daughter of Bodrothu Srinivasa Rao who was a former sarpanch hailing from Sangam Village in Vizianagaram district, had taken a loan to send her daughter to the U.S. for higher studies. However, repayment of loan was a big concern.

The Videshi Vidya Deevena came as a huge relief for Sailaja as she would be receiving a financial aid of over Rs 84 lakh over the next two years.

Speaking to media persons, Srinivasa Rao said Sailaja studied at IIT in Hyderabad and then went to the U.S. Srinivasa Rao said he took a loan for her education and was worried whether he would be able to repay it. “Putting an end to my worries, my daughter got assistance under the scheme & we will always be indebted to Jagan Mohan Reddy.” Sailaja also expressed her gratitude to the CM.

