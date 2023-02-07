YSRC corporator sees threat to life from Nellore Rural MLA

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Moole Vijayabhaskar Reddy, YSRC corporator from 22nd division in the Nellore Municipal Corporation, has seen a threat to life as he has been receiving threatening calls from Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and his aides.

Speaking to the media at the office of Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy on Monday, he alleged that the MLA came to his house and attempted to kidnap him for making his stand clear that he would continue in the YSRC and work under the leadership of Adala.

He alleged that someone from Udayagiri put posts on social media against him, besides making threatening phone calls. Extending his support to Adala, who has been made YSRC incharge of Nellore Rural constituency, the corporator urged the government to provide him adequate security as he is facing threat to life from the followers of Nellore rural MLA.

Following a complaint lodged by the corporator, Vedayapalem police registered a case against the YSRC rebel MLA and two others under sections 448 and 363 r/w 34 of IPC for house-trespass and kidnap with a criminal intention.

